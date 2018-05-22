The Norwin school board voted Monday to eliminate eight teaching positions, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Dealing with a budget deficit, the Norwin School District hoped to eliminate the deficit with a 3.1 percent increase in real estate taxes for the 2018-2019 school year, according to TribLIVE.
Monday night’s 5-4 vote also gave the administration the authority to limit and alter art, family and consumer science and technology education programs, TribLIVE reported.
Board President Robert Perkins said the district was only given an additional $160,000 in basic education subsidies for the school year from the state. He said “that's not enough to sustain the programs we have,” TribLIVE reported.
According to TribLIVE, with approval from the Norwin Education Association, the district will conduct a one-year evaluation of staffing of three long-term substitute jobs. One would be a middle school music teacher, while the other two would be an elementary librarian and an elementary teacher.
The board failed to adopt a $71.1 million preliminary budget that would have raised taxes by 2.4 mills, TribLIVE reported.
The budget would have raised taxes to 80 mills for property owners in North, Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin, and to 0.32 mills for about 18 property owners in Allegheny County, according to TribLIVE.
