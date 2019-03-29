IRWIN, Pa. - Students in the Norwin School District were held back after the normal release time for what the school called "criminal activity in the area."
The schools were placed in a modified lockdown for about an hour but released at 3:30 p.m.
All afternoon events, however, are canceled.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko learned that the school was locked down because a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from a campground allegedly tried to set her house on fire in Irwin.
“After the fireman put the fire out we went inside and it appears it was an arson and there was a bullet hole shot through the center of the television so we believe this individual is armed and dangerous," said Irwin Borough Police Chief Roger Pivirotto.
Police are still looking for the suspect John O’Leary, but the victim is safe.
