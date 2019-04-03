  • Number of patients nurses care for would be limited with proposed Pa. bill

    A proposed bill would limit the number of patients nurses in Pennsylvania care for at one time.

    House Bill 867 bases the nurse-to-patient ratio on the nature of the hospital unit in which a nurse works. For example, a 1:2 or fewer ratio is being proposed in intensive care units and a 1:4 or fewer ratio in emergency departments.

    “There is compelling statistical evidence that patient safety is improved dramatically and the costs to hospitals are reduced as malpractice claims fall and unnecessary, uncompensated care is avoided,” Rep. Gene DiGirolamo said in a January memorandum to House members. “This bill is an important part of keeping hospital patients safe and ensuring they receive the best care possible.”

    According to Erie News Now, Rep. Kathy Rapp and the House Health Committee are hearing from nurses who are burned out and frustrated because they have too many patients. They are also hearing from patients and their families who claim they aren’t getting the best care because of the issue.

    On the other side, hospital and nursing home administrators are telling Rapp and her committee that the legislation is unfair, in part because of a nursing shortage, Erie News Now reported.

     

