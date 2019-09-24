OAKDALE, Pa. - A local community is working with volunteers and neighbors in the hope of reducing flooding.
Heavy equipment was brought in to Oakdale to remove sediment and debris from underneath the Noblestown Road and Union Avenue Bridge.
A state representative helped organize the effort that includes volunteers from the Operating Engineers No. 66 Union and help from neighboring communities like North Fayette and South Fayette.
