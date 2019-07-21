  • Police hold End of Watch Ceremony for Officer Calvin Hall

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police conducted an End of Watch Ceremony at 8 p.m. on Saturday for fallen officer Calvin Hall.

    Police said they picked that time because that was when Officer Hall's regular shift would end. 

    The ceremony took place in the 1500 block of Brighton Road in front of the Zone 1 police station.

    Brighton Road from Pennsylvania Avenue to California Avenue was closed from 7 p.m. until the ceremony ended.

    Additional closures included Jacksonia Street from Cameo Way to Brighton Road to McCullough Street and Columbia Place and Wright Way off of Brighton Road. Port Authority buses were re-routed during the ceremony.

    Final arrangements for Officer Calvin Hall are as follows:

    Saturday, July 20 ➡️ End of Watch Ceremony at @PghZone1

    Monday, July 22 ➡️ Viewing at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall

    Tuesday, July 23 ➡️ Funeral and memorial service pic.twitter.com/ZyQ2p8DLZR

    — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 19, 2019

    The ceremony and other events follow the shooting of Officer Hall when he was off duty in Homewood. Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back according to investigators. He died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital several days later. 

    A person of interest in the shooting death of Officer Hall was taken into custody on unrelated charges. 

