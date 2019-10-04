NAGS HEAD, N.C. - A Maryland man who died Thursday after swimming in North Carolina’s Outer Banks is the third person found dead in the surf there in the last week.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 51-year-old victim from Davidsonville, Maryland, was seen floating face down in the surf Thursday at about 3 p.m. His name was not released.
Nags Head Ocean Rescue responded and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died Sept. 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.
Rip current warnings have been issued recently along the Outer Banks.
