  • Owner of 3 dogs that attacked local singer found not guilty

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of the dogs that attacked a woman in Westmoreland County has been found not guilty.

    Amy Demi was delivering a package for UPS when she was attacked by three German Shepherds in September in Penn Township.

    She's had multiple surgeries, but is home from the hospital.

    All three dogs have been euthianized.

