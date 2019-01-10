Owner of 3 dogs that attacked local singer found not guilty

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of the dogs that attacked a woman in Westmoreland County has been found not guilty.
Amy Demi was delivering a package for UPS when she was attacked by three German Shepherds in September in Penn Township.
Related Headlines
Why the case still isn't over, on Channel 11 News at 11:15 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Local singer attacked by 3 dogs while delivering package
She's had multiple surgeries, but is home from the hospital.
All three dogs have been euthianized.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman arrested after 450 neglected German shepherds found in Georgia, police say
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
- Man accused of kidnapping, rape in our area nearly 20 years ago arrested
- VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money intended for underprivileged kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}