WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Two South Hills massage parlors still have their open signs lit up, but their owner is charged with prostitution.
A judge told Feng Yu Sun he is extremely worried that she is a flight risk, and one of her conditions of bail is handing over her passport.
Sun, 50, had a translator in court Tuesday, days after she was arrested following a year-and-a-half long investigation by state police into the two massage parlors she owns in Washington County.
Health Spa II and Pink Body Works were both raided by police on Oct. 30.
Investigators found “hundreds of advertisements for the massage parlors on various adult escort websites known for selling illicit commercial sex,” the police report said.
They also found several online forums where customers posted reviews and detailed their sexual experiences at the two parlors.
During the eight undercover operations, investigators said Sun performed the massages and offered sexual services for additional money. Other women also offered sexual favors for money, but only Sun is facing charges.
When the undercover officer said he didn’t have enough cash for the sexual service, Sun allegedly said he could pay with a credit card.
The judge granted Sun a $25,000 cash bond under the condition that she turn over her passport to state police.
