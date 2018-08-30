0 Pa. fugitive Shawn Christy seen just miles from his home

MCADOO, Pa. - There has been a new sighting of a Pennsylvania fugitive who federal agents say threatened President Donald Trump and others.

Shawn Christy was spotted in the Pittsburgh area and has been on the run for more than two months.

Now, investigators believe he's just a few miles from his home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police and U.S. marshals searched for Christy early Thursday morning in Rush Township, Schuylkill County after he was seen Wednesday night at Skipper Dippers Dairy Bar and Grill.

TRENDING NOW:

A worker who was taking out the trash said she saw Christy by the dumpster before he ran into the woods.

Last Friday, surveillance video captured a person believed to be Christy breaking into that same restaurant and eating food.

The day before that, a man matching Christy's description broke into a house just up the road and ran into the woods when the homeowner confronted him.

Investigators believe Christy returned to Pennsylvania nine days ago.

He's been on the run since June 20, when U.S. marshals tried to arrest him at his parents' home in Mcadoo, after the FBI said he threatened to kill a local district attorney and Trump.

According to police, Christy also stole a series of vehicles and traveled to New York, Canada, Kentucky and Maryland. He also passed through Wexford.

Several years ago, Christy was sentenced to probation for harassing lawyers for Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, but he went to prison after leaving a halfway house.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: $20,000 REWARD: Man wanted for threatening President Trump believed back in Pa.

Palin also had a protection from abuse order against him.

Christy admitted to threatening to kill a tax collector.

He was also accused of attacking Mcadoo's mayor and harassing local police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.