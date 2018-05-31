HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate has announced he is leaving the Senate to focus on his campaign.
State Rep. Scott Wagner won the Republican nomination in the primary earlier this month.
Related Headlines
According to a spokesperson, Wagner will be talking directly to voters and getting their input on how to fix some of the issues in the state.
PREVIOUS STORY: Trash-hauling millionaire Wagner GOP pick to challenge Wolf
In a letter dated Wednesday, Wagner writes that his resignation will take effect at the end of the day on Monday, June 4.
Wagner will face incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf.
The election is Nov. 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than 100K gallons of sewage leaks near Myrtle Beach coastline
- Abby Lee Miller confirms battle against cancer
- Bear spotted on deck of local home
- VIDEO: Local doctor helping people to see again
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}