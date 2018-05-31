  • Gubernatorial candidate quitting Pa. Senate to focus on campaign

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate has announced he is leaving the Senate to focus on his campaign.

    State Rep. Scott Wagner won the Republican nomination in the primary earlier this month.

    According to a spokesperson, Wagner will be talking directly to voters and getting their input on how to fix some of the issues in the state.

    In a letter dated Wednesday, Wagner writes that his resignation will take effect at the end of the day on Monday, June 4.

    Wagner will face incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf.

    The election is Nov. 6.

    Gubernatorial candidate quitting Pa. Senate to focus on campaign