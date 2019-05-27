Pa. only state that doesn't allow local police to use radar guns to track speed

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two bills in Harrisburg could soon allow local police to use radar guns to enforce speed limits.
In Pennsylvania, only State Police are allowed to use radar.
Supporters like Sen. Jim Brewster (D-McKeesport) say it’s about safety and giving police officers the tools they need.
But others like the National Motorists Association say radar guns can be inaccurate and used as a tool to raise revenue on the backs of safe drivers.
How likely the bills are to pass, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
