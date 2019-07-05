Pennsylvania has issued fewer than 200,000 Real IDs and the state transportation department is concerned that too many people are putting it off.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, 1.25 million cardholders are expected to opt for the Real ID before the deadline next year.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, a federally enhanced driver's license will be required to fly domestically or enter a military base or federal building.
The Driver's License Center in Bridgeville has issued more of the special licenses than any other in the state, according to TribLIVE.com.
