The state Transportation Department said Monday it received the notification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Pennsylvania is in compliance with anti-terrorism standards.
Related Headlines
Pennsylvania has issued more than 138,000 Real IDs since they became available on March 1.
Real IDs or other federally accepted forms of identification such as passports or military IDs will be mandatory for commercial flights and for entering secured federal properties in October 2020.
TRENDING NOW:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}