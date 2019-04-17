PENN HILLS, Pa. - State leaders unveiled a plan Wednesday morning to stop schools from going into debt.
The extensive bill package is in response to the Penn Hills School District’s financial troubles. The district is $172 million in debt.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
State leaders are rolling out a plan to prevent this from happening across the state. It’s called the “School Board and Administration Financial Reform Package.”
Officials said it will address several things like modified debt limits and increased oversight, along with protections for taxpayers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl shaken as baby dies nearly 14 years later, father charged with homicide
- Sol Pais, woman infatuated with Columbine, is dead
- Police: Kentucky substitute teacher took 4 vodka shots while teaching
- VIDEO: Motorcyclist allegedly tries to hit trooper
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}