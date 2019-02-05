PENN HILLS, Pa. - A grand jury report on the Penn Hills School District indicated a catastrophic financial situation.
According to Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, the district went deeply into debt when it decided to build a new high school and consolidate several elementary schools.
“My 2016 audit of Penn Hills, which prompted the grand jury probe, found a shocking level of mismanagement and lack of oversight that led to the district’s enormous debt problem,” DePasquale said.
Criminal charges were not recommended by the grand jury, but DePasquale said it will take the district 25 years to pay off its $170 million debt.
