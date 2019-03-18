Pa. senators introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.
According to Sen. Daylin Leach's website, SB 350 would allow anyone who is at least 21 years old to consume cannabis.
A household could also grow up to six marijuana plants at a time.
The law would not allow for consuming it in public, according to the website, but would allow for related businesses to grow, process, dispense and deliver it, as well as permit consumption there.
Anyone currently incarcerated for marijuana-related charges would be released and past related charges would be expunged from their criminal records.
A state representative introduced a similar bill in the House of Representatives last month.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been on a tour of the state talking to residents about the potential legalization.
Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal in nine states and Washington, D.C.
