HARRISBURG, Pa. - A six percent toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 6 for both E-ZPass and cash customers.
The 2019 toll hike, which was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July, applies to all sections and extensions of the turnpike.
For E-ZPass customers, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.30 to $1.38. Meanwhile, cash customers will see an increase from $2.10 to $2.25.
“Since 2009, the PTC has increased tolls annually to make good on a funding obligation required by a 2007 state law known as Act 44,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in July. “Under that law, the commission has delivered $6.1 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last 11 years.”
Before you take a trip on the Turnpike, you can find out how much it'll cost by using the online Toll Calculator.
