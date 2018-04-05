  • Parents arrested when 3-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

    Updated:

    CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father was arrested in Greene County after his 3-year-old started acting strangely and tested positive for cocaine.

    According to police in Cumberland Township, the little girl somehow ingested cocaine inside the family's home.

    Related Headlines

    Her mother was also arrested.

    Both parents tested positive for cocaine and are now facing felony child endangerment charges.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "I thought she was having a seizure, she was not really responsive," Joseph Brownlee said.

    He told Channel 11 he has no idea how his daughter tested positive for having the drug in her system.

    Brownlee said the other day the 3-year-old was acting strangely at their home.

    "She started falling over, so I picked her up and she started seizing."

    The 3-year-old girl was treated and released from Children's Hospital and is now staying with her grandfather.

    Doctors there told the parents their little girl had cocaine in her system.

    "Nothing like this has ever happened, nothing," Arielle Jolly, her mother, said. "You can come back and search my house right now. I have nothing to hide."

    According to a criminal complaint, Jolly told police "they had friends over last evening and maybe one of them had the drugs and left it there."  

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents arrested when 3-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charges just filed in SWAT situation from last year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny Co. public works employee faces federal drug charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    NOT REAL NEWS: Government didn't find cocaine in Coors Light

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home