0 Parents upset after Norwin School District board members move closer to cuts, tax hike

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Parents in the Norwin School District are upset after board members moved closer to cutting teachers and raising taxes.

The Norwin School Board came face-to-face with residents who were upset about that and the reassignment of a school official who had faced a harassment lawsuit.

Parents, teachers and students filled many of the seats in the school's auditorium on Wednesday.

"Why eliminate a program that teaches them to make safe, healthy choices for themselves," said Norwin Middle School student Victoria Prutz.

The proposed final budget, which has a 3.1 percent tax increase, will also impact the schools gifted program. One parent was concerned about replacing the gifted coordinator with teachers who have no experience.

"You wouldn't hire a football coach with no experience. Why would you hire a teacher with no gifted experience," said parent Annette Barbera.

But what really energized the crowd was the topic of Doreen Harris.

She was going to be shifted from educational coordinator to assistant principal at Hillcrest Intermediate. But after passionate pleas from parents, the school board decided not to do that.

She and the district were sued after being accused of harassment and age discrimination by a janitor in 2015. The suit was later settled.

A final meeting on the budget will be next month.

