PITTSBURGH - Members of the Parkland, Florida community were honored before Saturday’s Pittsburgh Pirates game, one of several events in our area attended by students, parents and teachers impacted by the deadly high school shooting.
The visit to our area was organized by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.
Organizers said the communities are leaning on each other following shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“Parkland and Pittsburgh. They didn't ask for the tragic events that happened, but what we can take from that is not only the ability to mourn together and show resiliency together but look forward to the next day and know that common bond will keep us together,” said Jimmy Nuttenberg of the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh.
Officials with both groups said this is the beginning of a long-lasting friendship.
