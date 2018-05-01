0 Parkway West construction continues heading into summer travel season

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Summer travel season is almost here, but construction continues on the Parkway West heading to Pittsburgh International Airport.

Amid constantly changing traffic patterns, delays and backups have become familiar to anyone who frequently drives west out of Pittsburgh toward the airport.

Crumbled concrete is the reason for ongoing work where the Parkway West meets Business 376 and the Beaver Valley Expressway.

“The issue with the Parkway West, we call it, or the Old Southern Expressway, was actually the pavement was failing out there,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 executive, said.

While traffic patterns have pushed drivers onto the shoulder or into the median at times, the roadway is not being widened -- just repaired.

The end is in sight, with all work expected to be wrapped up at the end of 2018. But during the final stretch of the $42.36 million, 2-year project, two of the eastbound lanes will be shifted into the westbound lanes.

Ramps at the McClaren Road interchange remain closed, and the ramp from eastbound Interstate 376 to westbound Business Loop 376 will close for more than two months, leading to lengthy detours and delays. Dates have not been announced.

