PITTSBURGH - A water main break has part of a busy road in Overbrook blocked off to traffic.
The break happened in the 1900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard inbound just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
#HappeningNow @PghPolice have one lane blocked off in the 1900 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd because of a water main break the buckled the road #wpxi #pittsburghpolice pic.twitter.com/DHJp9XfXqa— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 20, 2019
Pittsburgh police have the section of the road down to one lane because the road has buckled.
We’re working to find out the impact on the community and when the road will fully reopen. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
