GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta - A 17-year-old delivered a pointed message to people inside a Canada Walmart before quitting his job.
The Edmonton Journal reported that Jackson Racicot posted a video of himself speaking over the intercom of a Walmart in Grand Prairie, Alberta, addressing customers and co-workers. The profanity-laced video was posted on his Facebook page Dec. 6.
“Attention all shoppers, associates and management: I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here, ever,” Racicot says in the video, reading some pre-written remarks. “Our managers will make promises and never keep them and not only that, they will preach to us about how they care about their employees, but about a month ago, my boss, assistant manager Cora, called me a ‘waste of time,’ and management did nothing to help.
“Management will also try and save money every step of the way, including cutting benefits, and a full-time associate down to a part-time even though he worked 40-plus hours a week,” Racicot claimed in the video.
“I’ve worked here for over a year and a half, and I’m sick of all the (expletive), bogus write-ups and my job. (Expletive) management, (expletive) this job and (expletive) Walmart.”
Racicot said he’s not worried about fallout from the video or his gesture. According to Postmedia, the company that owns Edmonton Journal, Racicot said he already had a new job before his intercom speech and planned the address as part of how he would quit. He told the Star Edmonton he didn’t think about quitting until a month ago
Walmart responded in a statement issued Dec. 7:
“We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart. We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required.”
Video of Racicot’s intercom rant is on Racicot’s Facebook page.
