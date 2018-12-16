  • Patriots owner reportedly visits Tree of Life Synagogue

    New Englands Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew to Pittsburgh on Saturday to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue ahead of Sunday's game, according to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

    He also attended services at Rodef Shalom, according to Kinkhabwala.

    On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.

