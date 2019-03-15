  • Patrols increased at local mosques after attacks in New Zealand

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Patrols are being increased at local mosques in response to the shootings in New Zealand that left more than four dozen people dead, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced Friday.

    In a news release, officials said the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Intel Unit “monitors all threats to all city residents and visitors, and works closely with law enforcement agencies at local, state and federal levels.”

    Related Headlines

    The efforts of the intel unit will continue Friday, officials said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Public Safety officials have been in contact with local Islamic leaders about increasing patrols at mosques and other locales, officials said.

    “Today we stand with the people of Christchurch, New Zealand. We offer our deepest condolences. And we will continue to stand united against all forms of hate,” the news release said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories