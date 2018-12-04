Peduto plans grassroots movement to pass gun legislation

Target 11 has obtained an exclusive copy of a letter that Mayor Bill Peduto sent to elected officials across the country, asking for their support in pushing new gun legislation.
Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle spoke with the mayor about the letter and will have more on the plan for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Peduto said that, after the Tree of Life synagogue shootings, he felt obligated to do something, so he’s decided to build a movement starting at the local level.
The mayor is urging communities across the country to enact legislation to ban assault rifles, certain firearm accessories and ammunition and to remove firearms from those who are proven in a court of law to be an extreme risk.
Peduto plans to introduce the legislation in city council on Dec. 14, the anniversary of the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
