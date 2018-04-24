  • PEMA surveying Route 30 landslide

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Teams from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are in Allegheny County Tuesday surveying landslide damage in East Pittsburgh. 

    WPXI's Aaron Martin is finding out why the tour could lead to help from the state and federal governments for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    The crews are looking at the extent of damage and the repairs necessary to fix it in order to determine how much money will be needed.

    PHOTOS: Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses due to landslide 

    County leaders estimate more than $12 million in landslide damage over the last two months.

    RELATED HEADLINE: 11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    PEMA surveying Route 30 landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Abandoned church to be demolished after early-morning blaze

  • Headline Goes Here

    Staff, program cuts possible in face of Penn Hills SD budget troubles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Artistic design makes Carrick intersection burst with color

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community