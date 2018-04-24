EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Teams from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are in Allegheny County Tuesday surveying landslide damage in East Pittsburgh.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is finding out why the tour could lead to help from the state and federal governments for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
NEW: PEMA crews are touring dozens of landslides in Allegheny County. The goal is to survey the damage and help determine how much $$$ will be needed from the state and federal levels. 11 Investigates at 6:15. #WPXIhttps://t.co/v9D2AOaO9E pic.twitter.com/L0vea3VwYm— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 24, 2018
The crews are looking at the extent of damage and the repairs necessary to fix it in order to determine how much money will be needed.
County leaders estimate more than $12 million in landslide damage over the last two months.
