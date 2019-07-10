PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills officials are cracking down on illegal dumping and called out the some of the worst offenders.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Penn Hills code enforcement officers and police shared a video of polluters caught in the act. In the video, a man can be seen dumping large amounts of garbage and furniture in the middle of the day. Charges have now been filed against three suspects, but more charges are on the way.
Beechford Road dumping.... Guys rolls up in a little SUV full of garbage. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/6GqE2KHJjK— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 10, 2019
Officials said they will roll out a new initiative to catch people littering in their community by increasing fines and forcing them to clean up. They'll use cameras to capture people dumping illegally.
"Stop doing it. Because we’re not gonna stop. We’re gonna continue this program. We’re gonna continue to identify the people doing this. If you’re coming into the community to do this, go somewhere else,” Penn Hills Municipal Manager Scott Andrejchak said.
WPXI Mike Holden is breaking down at how much it could cost if you get caught and a closer look at the punishment for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open
- Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend’s 8-year-old son arrested
- Woman says she was temporarily removed from American Airlines flight to 'cover up' short romper
- VIDEO: Pipeline protest in Marshall Twp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}