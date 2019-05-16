0 2 more measles cases confirmed in Allegheny County, bringing total to 7

PITTSBURGH - Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Allegheny County.

Both cases are from the same family that had previously been identified as having the measles, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Wednesday.

The two newest cases are both in unvaccinated adults who live in the county, officials said.

Despite the newly confirmed cases, there have been no additional public exposures because of quarantine orders for the family, according to the health department.

Four measles cases involving the one family were reported by the health department on May 2. Three of them were visiting the country from overseas, and one is a county resident.

The two latest cases bring the total number of measles cases in the county to seven. Six of the cases come from the same family.

Pittsburgh area exposure

The Allegheny County Health Department has been monitoring measles exposure since late April when a person returned back to the Pittsburgh area from overseas. Since then, cases have continued creeping up.

Do I need a booster?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you received two doses of the measles vaccine as a child according to the U.S. vaccination schedule, you are protected for life. The agency said if you have questions, contact your doctor.

Signs and symptoms of measles

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says measles is caused by a virus. The agency said symptoms appear in about one to two weeks after a person has been infected. Symptoms include:

high fever

runny nose

cough

red, watery eyes

tiny white spots inside the mouth

a rash

lack of appetite

swollen lymph nodes

diarrhea

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine

The CDC recommends people get the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. The agency also recommends that people travelling internationally and healthcare personnel pay extra attention to their vaccinations.

