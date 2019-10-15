PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police have issued arrest warrants for two men, and are looking for another in a deadly home invasion in Penn Hills.
Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, are facing homicide charges in the death of Aaron Evans.
Evans, 35, was found shot inside his home on Lawton Street on Oct. 6.
Police are trying to identify a third man they say is also involved.
Evans was leaving to pick up his child from daycare, when the three men -- at least one of whom had a weapon -- forced him back inside.
Detectives said when Evans never showed up to pick up his child, the daycare called the child's mother, who then called 911.
Investigators said the home was ransacked. The men were captured on surveillance video inside the home.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Howard and Perkins, or the identity of the third man is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
