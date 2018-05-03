PENN HILLS, Pa. - A Monroeville church wants to move into a vacant building in Penn Hills.
Related Headlines
However, the Penn Hills Planning Commission voted against the zoning change that would make that possible.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
WPXI news reporter Erin Clarke is talking with the municipality about the decision and working to find out what the church plans to do next for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians impacted by Facebook privacy breach
- Ryan Shazier delivers inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors
- Mom of victim, suspect's mother enter plea deals in death of 4-year-old
- VIDEO: Go To The Movies Everyday With This Movie Deal
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}