PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was shot multiple times in his car, tossed out into the road and left there overnight, police said.
County police said just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of Manilla Street in Penn Hills. Emergency crews found the 23-year-old shooting victim lying in the road. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police said they are working to find out what type of vehicle the man was driving, however, they have no suspects or motive yet.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
