STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - A fraternity at Penn State has been temporarily suspended following the death of a 17-year-old teen on Saturday.
State College police responded to the off-campus house on West College Avenue for a medical emergency. That's where John Schoenig, 17, was found dead. He was not from the area and was not a Penn State student according to a press release.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials with Penn State said the house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Pi even though the location was not the official fraternity chapter house.
The interim suspension means the fraternity house loses temporarily loses all privileges as a recognized student organization.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- Man makes bomb threat to Norwin, Jeannette schools as diversion for bank robbery
- Actress Lori Loughlin facing additional charges in college scandal
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}