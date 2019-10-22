  • Penn State fraternity suspended after death of 17-year-old

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - A fraternity at Penn State has been temporarily suspended following the death of a 17-year-old teen on Saturday.

    State College police responded to the off-campus house on West College Avenue for a medical emergency. That's where John Schoenig, 17, was found dead. He was not from the area and was not a Penn State student according to a press release.

    Officials with Penn State said the house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Pi even though the location was not the official fraternity chapter house.

    The interim suspension means the fraternity house loses temporarily loses all privileges as a recognized student organization.

