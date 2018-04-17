  • PennDOT targeting midsummer to reopen Route 30 after landslide

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is targeting midsummer to reopen Route 30 after its partial collapse during a landslide, officials said Tuesday.

    During a news conference, PennDOT officials said they hope to have a bid in place for a permanent fix to the road in the next 7-10 days. The plan will include a 400-foot long wall that will be about 20 feet high to help prevent future landslides.

    The landslide in early April not only caused significant damage to Route 30, but also led to the collapse of an apartment building.

    People who lived in the collapsed building and in surrounding buildings were forced to evacuate. Some people might be able to return once the permanent wall is in place, officials said Tuesday.

    The closure has affected about 30,000 commuters who typically travel on the road each day.

