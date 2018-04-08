0 Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses

Landslides have caused many problems for Western Pa. over the past few months.

Several roads have closed, some have collapsed, and even houses have been destroyed.

A section of Route 30 slid potentially 30 to 40 feet overnight into Saturday. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

After a section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh collapsed Saturday, sliding over 30 feet overnight, PennDOT announced major repairs for that area.

Dozens of residents are left without a home on Electric Avenue after the Route 30 slide caused an apartment building below it to collapse as well.

Several businesses and a nearby homeowner were forced to evacuate as well, as PennDOT is taking precautions regarding potential demolitions.

Channel 11 has learned more about the timeline leading up to Route 30 collapsing.

March 1, 2018

PennDOT officials become aware and begin to repair bumps and dips discovered on Route 30.

April 2, 2018

Residents who live in the 300 Block of Electric Avenue were evacuated because of a landslide damaged a 6-inch water line. Mud and water filled came into one of the Electric Avenue apartment buildings. Residents told Channel 11 they saw water shooting 10 to 15 feet in the air.

Police told Channel 11 officers are keeping an eye on Route 30 because there is a dip in the road that has been there for some time. The dip appears to have gotten worse since the water main break.

April 3, 2018

Residents who were evacuated from their apartments are permitted to return home after the water main break was repaired.

Officials say they don't know what came first, the landslide or the water main break.

PennDOT officials said they do not believe the water main break caused by the buckling on Route 30 and engineers will be doing drilling to determine the cause of the buckling road.

April 4, 2018

PennDOT announced that Route 30 in East Pittsburgh would be closed to traffic.

Westbound Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) is closed due to “roadway settling near the Westinghouse Bridge,” PennDOT said in a release.

The detour started at Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township, following Electric Avenue back to Route 30.

However, drivers travelling east on Route 30 were not detoured. PennDOT said a single lane remained open.

April 6, 2018

11:15 a.m. -- All lanes for Route 30 in East Pittsburgh were closed “indefinitely” at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The westbound lanes had remained closed until that point, but PennDOT announced the single eastbound lane would also close due to “undermining and roadway deflection.”

PennDOT said roadway excavation would begin once the eastbound lane was closed, along with geotechnical drilling.

4:30 p.m. – It was determined that a landslide was responsible for the road collapse.

Several residents were told to evacuate from apartment buildings below the area where Route 30 is sliding due to falling trees caused by the slide.

April 7, 2018

An apartment building collapsed Saturday morning due to a massive collapse of a roadway above.

Route 30 slid over 30 feet overnight, which caused the apartment building on Electric Avenue to collapse.

Residents were evacuated, and no one was injured. PennDOT announced major repairs would be taking place over an indefinite amount of time in order to fix Route 30 and the area below it.

