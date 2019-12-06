ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Investigators haven't been able to determine what caused a fire that destroyed 10 homes in a Pennsylvania community earlier this year and displaced dozens of residents.
A probe into the Oct. 20 blaze in Allentown wasn't able to determine if the fire was intentionally set or an accident, fire officials said this week.
They noted that while there were reports of an explosion in one of the homes, investigators can't confirm there was one. The facade of one home collapsed into the street, and they said the sound of falling brick could have been mistaken for an explosion.
The fire on the 700 block of Fountain Street displaced nearly 50 residents, but no serious injuries were reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than $22,000 stolen from local school system through fraudulent checks, police say
- 2 students injured in Robinson Township apartment building fire
- Person leads police on chase through Robinson Township after firing shots from vehicle
- VIDEO: Man accused of vandalizing 3 local churches
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}