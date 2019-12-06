  • Probe can't determine cause of fire that destroyed 10 homes

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Investigators haven't been able to determine what caused a fire that destroyed 10 homes in a Pennsylvania community earlier this year and displaced dozens of residents.

    A probe into the Oct. 20 blaze in Allentown wasn't able to determine if the fire was intentionally set or an accident, fire officials said this week.

    They noted that while there were reports of an explosion in one of the homes, investigators can't confirm there was one. The facade of one home collapsed into the street, and they said the sound of falling brick could have been mistaken for an explosion.

    The fire on the 700 block of Fountain Street displaced nearly 50 residents, but no serious injuries were reported.

