  • Could snow days be a thing of the past? Recent pilot tests say yes

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Big changes could be coming to snow days at Pennsylvania schools after recent testing done in the Seneca Valley School District.

    Some legislators want to implement flexible instructional days, which require students to work from home when they can't get to school.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is in Butler County, to learn about what's been done at Seneca Valley and how it could serve as a model for the rest of the state.

    Watch Channel 11 News at 6 to learn how this would work and be tracked.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories