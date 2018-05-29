  • People protest planned closing of downtown YMCA

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Petitioners met up with the mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday to protest a plan to shut down the downtown YMCA.

    Advocates of the plan say it will save up to $1 million a year, but protesters said the stop is critical for a lot of city programs.

    Channel 11's Aaron Martin will have a live report about the fight over the future of the fitness center, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    People protest planned closing of downtown YMCA

  • Headline Goes Here

    Poland: Parents, disabled children end parliament protest

  • Headline Goes Here

    German nationalists march in Berlin, face counter-protests

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL announces new National Anthem policy for players

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputy breaks up downtown knife attack