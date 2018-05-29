People protest planned closing of downtown YMCA

PITTSBURGH - Petitioners met up with the mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday to protest a plan to shut down the downtown YMCA.
Advocates of the plan say it will save up to $1 million a year, but protesters said the stop is critical for a lot of city programs.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin will have a live report about the fight over the future of the fitness center, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
