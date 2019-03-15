NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pepper spray forced the evacuation of a McDonald’s in North Huntingdon Township Thursday night, police said.
The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Route 30.
Police said someone sprayed pepper spray in the restaurant, the building was evacuated and fire units were brought in to ventilate the building.
Several employees were treated at the scene by EMS, police said.
Police are investigating.
