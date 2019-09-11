PITTSBURGH - One person is dead and another was arrested after a shooting in the Perry South neighborhood.
Portions of several local roads were shut down during the incident.
At about 8:20 p.m., police said Marshal Avenue was shut down at Brighton Road for a reported incident.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, and we're working to learn more details of what is happening.
