Former Ligonier Valley police chief, another man charged with bribery, drug-related offenses

LIGONIER, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against two Ligonier men, including former Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger.

The charges against John Berger and Michael Hootman stem from an ongoing drug investigation that was presented before Westmoreland County’s Grand Jury. Evidence and testimony revealed a mutual relationship between Berger and Hootman, with Berger receiving prescription pills from Hootman as early as January 2021.

John Berger served as chief of police in Ligonier Valley from 2019 until May 2023, when he was terminated following a raid at the police department by Homeland Security and state police.

During his time as chief, several witnesses testified that Michael Hootman was a source for narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine and various pharmaceuticals.

Text messages indicated that Berger received prescription pills from Hootman for back pain while on duty as police chief. Surveillance conducted by Pennsylvania State Police in April and May 2023 observed Berger at Hootman’s residence, where exchanges were made at Berger’s vehicle.

A search warrant executed on Hootman’s residence and Berger’s police vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, testosterone and prescription pills. Investigators found discarded prescriptions not belonging to Berger, believed to have been taken from the police station’s Drug Take Back box inside Berger’s vehicle.

Despite observing drug trafficking activities, Berger did not conduct an investigation into Hootman’s activities nor arrest him for the sale or delivery of narcotics.

Hootman faces charges of bribery and drug-related offenses, while Berger faces multiple charges, including bribery, theft, obstruction of administration of law and drug-related offenses.

In May 2023, Berger was arrested on sexual assault charges. According to State Police, the sexual assault happened at DreamLife Recovery in Donegal. Berger began working there in January as a Behavioral Health Technician following a stint at the drug and alcohol rehab center as a patient and his firing as the Ligonier Valley Police Chief last May. His trial is scheduled for April on these charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group