PITTSBURGH - Many questions remain in the abduction and death of a Penn Hills toddler, but Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Tuesday technology is helping investigators build their case against the suspect.
Zappala said various technologies helped authorities track suspect Sharena Nancy and ultimately find the body of Nalani Johnson, who was still strapped in a car seat, in a park in Indiana County Sept. 3.
Channel 11’s Rick Earle spoke with Zappala about the technologies used and the significant role they have played so far in the investigation -- for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Investigators said Nancy abducted Nalani Aug. 31 after getting into an argument with the toddler’s father, with whom she was in the beginnings of a romantic relationship.
While the medical examiner has not determined the cause of Nalani’s death, Zappala and Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty’s offices said it is expected to be ruled a homicide.
Zappala said last week the evidence reveals the woman who abducted Nalani was the only person involved in the toddler’s death.
No one has been charged with Nalani’s death, but Nancy is charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.
