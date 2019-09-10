  • Mummies arrive at Carnegie Science Center ahead of exhibit's opening

    PITTSBURGH - The largest exhibition of mummies ever put together arrived at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center Tuesday ahead of the exhibits Oct. 5 opening. 

    "Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" will be on display for a limited time at the Science Center's PPG Science Pavilion.

    A temperature-controlled truck used to bring the mummies to the science center Tuesday was under heavy security, Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    When the exhibit opens, people will be able to explore the 125 mummies and get a look into the lives and cultures of ancient people from all over the world.

    Tickets for the exhibit went on sale Sept. 3. CLICK HERE for more information on the exhibition and to purchase tickets.  

