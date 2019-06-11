WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A person was found shot early Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg.
Police said they were called about 3:30 a.m. for a shooting on Laketon Road, where a male whose age is unknown was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
