  • Person found shot along road in Wilkinsburg

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A person was found shot early Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg.

    Police said they were called about 3:30 a.m. for a shooting on Laketon Road, where a male whose age is unknown was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

    The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories