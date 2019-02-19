PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two teens are accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a popular park in Peters Township.
According to police, a juvenile and an 18-year-old drove truck or Jeep into the soccer field at Elm Grove Park and did donuts.
To learn more about what's happening in your neighborhood, download the WPXI News App
Some ruts are six inches deep.
According to police, the repairs could cost nearly $20,000.
The police chief told Channel 11 both teens have been interviewed and could be charged.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted, 'I love you, I've been shot at work'
- Ex-boyfriend of missing woman sought as person of interest
- Full snow moon -- largest supermoon of year -- happens tonight
- VIDEO: 11-year-old student arrested after not standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}