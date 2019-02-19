  • Teens could face charges for damage from doing donuts on soccer field

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two teens are accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a popular park in Peters Township.

    According to police, a juvenile and an 18-year-old drove truck or Jeep into the soccer field at Elm Grove Park and did donuts.

    Some ruts are six inches deep.

    According to police, the repairs could cost nearly $20,000.

    The police chief told Channel 11 both teens have been interviewed and could be charged.

