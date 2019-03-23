Picklesburgh voted best specialty food festival in America

PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh is the best specialty food festival in America, according to a USA Today reader poll.
Pittsburghers were able to vote daily.
The festival returns to downtown in late July.
Channel 11 will let you know when the dates are announced.
