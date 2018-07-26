  • Picklesburgh looking to expand next year after record-setting attendance last weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh just wrapped up, but organizers are already looking toward next year.

    More than 100,000 people crammed onto the Roberto Clemente Bridge downtown over the weekend.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Now festival organizers are considering expanding the festival to cut down on congestion.

    Still, organizers told Channel 11 they're absolutely committed to the festival remaining on the bridge.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories