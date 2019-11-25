  • New pingpong venue coming to Monroeville Mall

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Shopping, a quick bite to eat... and pingpong? It's not exactly something you'd think of being at the mall, but there will soon be a 9,000-square-foot palace of pingpong at the Monroeville Mall.

    Called Paddle Pong, the new venue plans to open for Black Friday.

    The space will be located on the lower level next to Hollister and feature hardwood floors, chandeliers, 10 pingpong tables, artwork and more, according to a company press release. The company said it will offer leagues and the ability to book areas for parties. 

