DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pipe bomb was found Monday night in the front yard of a home in Derry Township, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.
Police received a report of a suspicious device in the yard along Longview Court and a bomb squad was called. The device was determined to be a pipe bomb and was detonated.
A pipe bomb was found in the front yard of a New Derry man's home - it had to be detonated by state police last night... you'll hear from him about the scary find tonight at 5 on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/pZtfDVyjyg— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 3, 2018
No one was injured.
