    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pipe bomb was found Monday night in the front yard of a home in Derry Township, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

    Police received a report of a suspicious device in the yard along Longview Court and a bomb squad was called. The device was determined to be a pipe bomb and was detonated.

    No one was injured.

