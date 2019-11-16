PITTSBURGH - Someone climbed through a living room window at an off-campus apartment in Oakland overnight and stole cash, according to Pitt Police.
A crime alert was sent out stating that the burglary happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Dawson Street near a deli and market.
Police said the victims were not home at the time.
No injuries were reported, and police said there were no signs the suspect(s) forced their way into the home.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-422-6520.
